Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

