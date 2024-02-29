Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.75% of Gildan Activewear worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

