Toronto Dominion Bank Has $34.84 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.