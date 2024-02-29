Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.89 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.88.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,017.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,696.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,613.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

