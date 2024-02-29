Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Several research firms have commented on BX. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

