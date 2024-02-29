Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $48,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.23. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

