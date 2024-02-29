Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $38,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

