Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $40,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $209.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,454 shares of company stock worth $7,124,910. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

