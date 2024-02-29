Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,776 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $44,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,645,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $673.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $687.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

