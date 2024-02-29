Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,175 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.37% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $51,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.