Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.77

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$127.77 and last traded at C$127.64, with a volume of 6052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$127.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIH

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.58. The firm has a market cap of C$10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Also, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $2,102,925. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.