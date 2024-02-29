Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Acquires C$49,843.00 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00.

Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 1,975 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,578.91.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

TXG opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.59.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

