Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Acquires C$49,843.00 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00.
Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 1,975 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,578.91.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.0 %
TXG opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Torex Gold Resources
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.