Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.63 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.99 billion and $219.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00004180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00015994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.14 or 0.99908207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00182718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007990 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,453,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,434,659.445948 with 3,467,932,941.9511333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.56390437 USD and is up 17.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $307,296,390.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

