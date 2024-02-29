TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.94-4.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.38.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

