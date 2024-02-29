TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $200,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

