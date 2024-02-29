TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

