Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Thoughtworks traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 921115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

