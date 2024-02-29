The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
The Weir Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,783 ($22.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,838.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,833.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.
The Weir Group Company Profile
