The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,783 ($22.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,838.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,833.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

