The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.74. 1,284,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a market cap of $373.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

