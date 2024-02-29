The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.910 EPS.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,994. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $549.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.