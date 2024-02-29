The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Position Decreased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,114 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncology Institute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

TOI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

In other news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

