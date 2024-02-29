The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.13 on April 11th

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Law Debenture Stock Up 0.2 %
LWDB stock opened at GBX 783.67 ($9.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 783.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,896.30 and a beta of 0.91. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 871.09 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.
About Law Debenture
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Law Debenture
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ross Stores a Pre-earnings Buy with this Specific Strategy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.