The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.13 on April 11th

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.2 %

LWDB stock opened at GBX 783.67 ($9.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 783.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,896.30 and a beta of 0.91. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 871.09 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

About Law Debenture

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.