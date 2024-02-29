The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $11.50

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 8,785,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.22. IonQ has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.