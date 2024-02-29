The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $30.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

TARS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

