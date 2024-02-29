The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $79.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $8,562,967. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

