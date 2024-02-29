The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $190.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $34.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average is $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -853.52 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

