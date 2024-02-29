The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESCT opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.50 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £650.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.54.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

