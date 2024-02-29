The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EL opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

