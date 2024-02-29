The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

