The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:BNS opened at C$65.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$63.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.