The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Andersons worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Trading Up 0.8 %

Andersons stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. Andersons’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,625 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.