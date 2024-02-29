Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
Shares of TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Thai Union Group Public has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
About Thai Union Group Public
