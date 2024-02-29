Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

Shares of TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Thai Union Group Public has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

