TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 1,772,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

