TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

