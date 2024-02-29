Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of APH stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

