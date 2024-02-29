Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 8,541 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

