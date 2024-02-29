Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 350.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $239.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

