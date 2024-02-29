Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.