Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 686.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

