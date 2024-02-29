Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

LDOS stock opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

