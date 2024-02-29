Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.02 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

