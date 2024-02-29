Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 57,791 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 644.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 940,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.