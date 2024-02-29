Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 4,032 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 267.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $557.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.00 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.