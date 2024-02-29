Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.60

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 184889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

