Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

