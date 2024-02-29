Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

VIV opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after buying an additional 469,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 718,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.