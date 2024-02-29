Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.50. 34,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,932. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day moving average of $413.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.