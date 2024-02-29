Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

TDOC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

