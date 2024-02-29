TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

