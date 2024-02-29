TD Securities Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

